Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

NYSE URI opened at $832.82 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $931.67 and its 200 day moving average is $840.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

