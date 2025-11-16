Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 863,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,254,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,357,000 after purchasing an additional 358,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

