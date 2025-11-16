Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 43,648 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,648 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

