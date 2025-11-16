Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,369 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

