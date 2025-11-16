Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $103.96

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.5714.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $982,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,793.40. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,181.57. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,959 shares of company stock worth $70,097,674. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 197.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

