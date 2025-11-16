Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

