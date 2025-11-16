SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 301.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

Carnival stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Argus dropped their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.