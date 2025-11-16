Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

MGC opened at $247.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $254.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

