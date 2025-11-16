Baxter International Inc. $BAX Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,882,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 326,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $388,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -103.03%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.70.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

