Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $376,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.