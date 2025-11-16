PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,127 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.