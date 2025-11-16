Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,276 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after buying an additional 14,240,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,724 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,869,000 after acquiring an additional 381,080 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,066,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

