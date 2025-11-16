Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,514,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.