Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 77,215 Invitation Home $INVH

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after buying an additional 5,603,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after buying an additional 1,273,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Invitation Home by 301.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,095 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

