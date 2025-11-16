Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.1765.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

