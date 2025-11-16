Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.