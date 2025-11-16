KM Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.6% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

