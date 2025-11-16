Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7,730.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.31% of Rockwell Automation worth $117,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ROK opened at $376.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.97.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.