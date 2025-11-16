Firestone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

