Insider Buying: CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Director Purchases $42,189.00 in Stock

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) Director Howard Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,716.87. The trade was a 13.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after buying an additional 58,991,632 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,950,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,045,000 after acquiring an additional 575,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,719,000 after buying an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,603,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,861 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

