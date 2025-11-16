TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 264,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $86,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after acquiring an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,983,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $917,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

