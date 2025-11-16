Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $95.74 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $95,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $222.87 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

