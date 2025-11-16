Firestone Capital Management Sells 8,824 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 489,677 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,494,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,464,000 after buying an additional 385,927 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

