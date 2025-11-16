Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,160,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.39.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

