Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 1,041 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

