Insider Buying: Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Insider Buys A$30,001.05 in Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Bogan bought 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.39 per share, with a total value of A$30,001.05.
Catapult Group International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
