Firestone Capital Management Invests $2.33 Million in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

