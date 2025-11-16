Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nucor by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 645,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock worth $6,124,349. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NUE opened at $147.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.