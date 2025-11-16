Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 15,120 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $535,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 86.6% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,361,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

