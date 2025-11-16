Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

