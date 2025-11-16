Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $107,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,480,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,799,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

