Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.17 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.17), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 722.01% and a negative net margin of 587.31%.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of POAI stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

