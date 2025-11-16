John Smyth Purchases 206,451 Shares of Orange Minerals (ASX:OMX) Stock

Orange Minerals NL (ASX:OMX – Get Free Report) insider John Smyth bought 206,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,787.04.
John Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 7th, John Smyth purchased 252,355 shares of Orange Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$18,169.56.
Orange Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 4.18.
Orange Minerals Company Profile
Orange Minerals NL operates as a gold and copper exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver and other base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Majestic Project and the Kurnalpi Project located within the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia; holds 70% interests in the Calarie project located within the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales; and holds 100% interest in Wisemans Creek project located within the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.
Featured Stories
