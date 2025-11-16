CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $51.1150, with a volume of 162685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 188,472 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $21,739,000. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $6,713,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

