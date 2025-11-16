Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Position Lifted by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cemex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cemex by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $10.10 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $230.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

