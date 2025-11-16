Firestone Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Firestone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 650.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

