Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,552 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $196.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $197.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

