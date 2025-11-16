MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,664 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

