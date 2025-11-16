MTM Investment Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 554,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $45.07 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

