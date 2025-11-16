Joshua Lev Sells 2,166 Shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Lev sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $13,385.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,262.06. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
electroCore Price Performance
Shares of ECOR stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. electroCore has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ECOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on electroCore
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than electroCore
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.