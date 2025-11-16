Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

