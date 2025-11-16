Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $136,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $713.72 and its 200 day moving average is $705.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.