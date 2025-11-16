Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $57,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after acquiring an additional 397,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,729,000 after buying an additional 179,663 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3%

SWKS opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

