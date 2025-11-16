MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,476 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $773,627,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after buying an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 887,361 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

