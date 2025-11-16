Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 63.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

