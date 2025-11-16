Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Stake Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Research lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

