Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $152.16 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $624,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,831.60. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,586 shares of company stock worth $3,611,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

