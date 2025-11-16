Parker Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 94,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $344.98 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $372.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.96.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

