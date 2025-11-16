NexGen Energy $NXE Shares Purchased by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 1.4% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.14 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.