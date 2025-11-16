Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.1% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 206.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

